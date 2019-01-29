IndusInd Bank launches co-branded credit card with PAYBACK

-
IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of 'IndusInd Bank PAYBACK Credit Card', a co-branded credit card in partnership with PAYBACK - the country's largest multi-brand loyalty program.
With the IndusInd Bank PAYBACK Credit Card, the customer will not only earn PAYBACK Points on all transactions on the co-branded credit card , but will also get additional PAYBACK Points on transactions made at over hundred PAYBACK partner brands - both in-store and online.
All the points earned in the customer's card account will be transferred to the customer's PAYBACK account and can then be redeemed for a slew of exciting options such as dining, shopping, entertainment, travel bookings among others. The card is powered by Visa's 'payWave' technology which enables customers to make payments by simply waving the card near the merchant terminal.
