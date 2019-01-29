JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 1.68%
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank launches co-branded credit card with PAYBACK

Capital Market 

IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of 'IndusInd Bank PAYBACK Credit Card', a co-branded credit card in partnership with PAYBACK - the country's largest multi-brand loyalty program.

With the IndusInd Bank PAYBACK Credit Card, the customer will not only earn PAYBACK Points on all transactions on the co-branded credit card , but will also get additional PAYBACK Points on transactions made at over hundred PAYBACK partner brands - both in-store and online.

All the points earned in the customer's card account will be transferred to the customer's PAYBACK account and can then be redeemed for a slew of exciting options such as dining, shopping, entertainment, travel bookings among others. The card is powered by Visa's 'payWave' technology which enables customers to make payments by simply waving the card near the merchant terminal.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements