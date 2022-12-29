JUST IN
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announces change in Govt. Director

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation announced the nomination of Sujata Sharma (DIN 07775238), Joint Secretary (M&OR), MoP&NG as a Government Director on the Board of HPCL vice Sunil Kumar (DIN 08467559), Joint Secretary, MoP&NG with immediate effect for a period of three years on co-terminus basis or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 12:35 IST

