All claims against Dr Reddys dismissed in llitigation related to Revlimid

On 22 November 2022, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories informed that it and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) had been named as defendants, along with Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, and several other generic pharmaceutical companies, in a complaint that asserts claims under federal and state antitrust law and other state laws alleging that defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid in the United States.

On 22 December 2022 and 27 December 2022, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed Dr.

Reddy's Laboratories and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc., respectively, from the case. All claims against the Company in the litigation have now been dismissed.

