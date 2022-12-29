All claims against Dr Reddys dismissed in llitigation related to Revlimid

On 22 December 2022 and 27 December 2022, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed Dr.
Reddy's Laboratories and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc., respectively, from the case. All claims against the Company in the litigation have now been dismissed.
