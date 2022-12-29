NTPC commissions 50 MW out of 300 MW of Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner

-
NTPC announced that upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 30 December 2022.
The first part capacity of 100 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20 December 2022.
With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58259 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70874 MW.
