NTPC commissions 50 MW out of 300 MW of Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner

NTPC announced that upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 30 December 2022.

The first part capacity of 100 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 20 December 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 58259 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 70874 MW.

