Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spikes around 5%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 304.05, up 4.97% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3% in last one year as compared to a 11.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.77% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 304.05, up 4.97% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 11789.1. The Sensex is at 39247.54, up 1.12%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 10.54% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16129.1, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 73 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 304.15, up 4.54% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 3% in last one year as compared to a 11.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.77% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 7.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
