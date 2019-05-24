Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sees good buying

India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7099.9, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.16% jump in and a 22.7% jump in the Auto index.

India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7099.9, up 2.46% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 11789.1. The Sensex is at 39247.54, up 1.12%. India Ltd has gained around 2.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8216.9, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7125, up 2.52% on the day. is down 16.94% in last one year as compared to a 11.16% jump in NIFTY and a 22.7% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 27.92 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)