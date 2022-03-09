Hindustan Unilever announces change in directorate

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) today announced two key appointments to its Management Committee. Madhusudhan Rao will be appointed as Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care, HUL and Deepak Subramanian, will be appointed as Executive Director, Home Care, HUL.

Madhusudhan takes over from Priya Nair who will move into her new global role as Beauty & Wellbeing, Chief Marketing Officer. Deepak will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the Company to pursue an external opportunity.

