Larsen & Toubro secures order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to design and construct the underground metro project of Phase-IV of Delhi MRTS.
As per the company's project classification, the project is valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.
The major scope of work for the project comprises Design and Construction of 5 Km of Twin Tunnel (Up & Down Line) by Shield Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), Cut and Cover Tunnel box, Underground Ramp and four Underground stations namely Chhattarpur, Chhattarpur Mandir, IGNOU and Neb Sarai with associated works of Aerocity to Tughlakabad Corridor of Phase - IV of Delhi MRTS. A major part of works is in South Delhi and must be completed within the duration of 42 months.
