Steel Strips Wheels repays long term debt of Rs 25.73 cr

Steel Strips Wheels announced that the company has further repaid long term debt of Rs 25.73 crore thereby making the total prepayment of Rs. 61.27 crore till date and after this pre-payment along with normal repayments for the period, the company's Long term debt is reduced to Rs.441.72 crore.

The company is working to further pre-pay the long term loans within the current month, so as to be on course to achieve the targeted financial leverage of sub 2 times on total debt (Long Term/Short Term) basis.

