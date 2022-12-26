Hindustan Unilever Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2619.3, down 0.07% on the day as on 09:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 4.65% rally in NIFTY and a 20.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2619.3, down 0.07% on the day as on 09:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 17880. The Sensex is at 60135.84, up 0.49%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added around 3.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44314.9, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42602 shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

