City Union Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.3, down 0.15% on the day as on 09:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.23% in last one year as compared to a 4.65% rally in NIFTY and a 19.27% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.3, down 0.15% on the day as on 09:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 17880. The Sensex is at 60135.84, up 0.49%.City Union Bank Ltd has eased around 12.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21122.15, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.6, up 0.87% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.53 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

