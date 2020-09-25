Hindustan Unilever Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2094.95, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.95% slide in NIFTY and a 4.42% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2094.95, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 10997.9. The Sensex is at 37214.7, up 1.81%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has slipped around 4.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29044.95, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2087.05, up 1.44% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 2.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.95% slide in NIFTY and a 4.42% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.13 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)