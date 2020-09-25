Rushil Decor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mazda Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Compuage Infocom Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2020.

Mazda Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Compuage Infocom Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2020.

Rushil Decor Ltd soared 13.62% to Rs 78.4 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5373 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd surged 11.44% to Rs 505.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1518 shares in the past one month.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd spiked 11.41% to Rs 71.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84637 shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd gained 10.80% to Rs 373.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Compuage Infocom Ltd jumped 9.98% to Rs 14.32. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47312 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)