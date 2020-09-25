IFB Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 September 2020.

IFB Industries Ltd soared 11.84% to Rs 611.5 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18138 shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd surged 9.27% to Rs 298.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51305 shares in the past one month.

Vinati Organics Ltd spiked 8.76% to Rs 1264. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17921 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20205 shares in the past one month.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd jumped 8.02% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd spurt 7.83% to Rs 1983.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4175 shares in the past one month.

