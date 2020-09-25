Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) buys 0.51% in ZEEL via bulk deal

-
-
On Thursday, 24 September 2020, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) bought 49.63 lakh equity shares (0.51% equity) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) at Rs 190.53 per share via bulk deal on the NSE.
Shares of ZEEL fell 0.97% at Rs 188.20 on BSE. The stock is trading 48.08% below its 52-week high of Rs 362.50 hit on 22 November 2019. The scrip has soared 65.08% from its 52-week low of Rs 114 hit on 25 March 2020.
ZEEL's consolidated net profit slumped 94.5% to Rs 29.28 crore on a 34.7% drop in net sales to Rs 1,312.03 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
ZEEL is a media and entertainment company engaged in providing broadcasting services.
