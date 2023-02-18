Hindustan Unilever to sell brands 'Annapurna' and 'Captain Cook'

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) today announced that it has signed an agreement for the sale of its atta and salt business carried out under the brands 'Annapurna' and 'Captain Cook.'

The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods, and Uma Consumer Products which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company and an affiliate of CSAW Aqbator (Singapore). CSAW is focused on acquiring and scaling up food brands to promote affordable wellness.

HUL's decision to divest is in line with the stated intent of exiting non-core categories while continuing to drive its growth agenda in the packaged foods business of dressings, scratch cooking and soups.

The deal envisages the transfer of trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual properties associated with India and several other geographies.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and HUL will continue to manage the business until the completion of the transaction. HUL will received a consideration of Rs 60.4 crore for the sale.

