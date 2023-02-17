EFC inaugurates co-working space 'Sprint' in Ahmedabad

-
EFC (I) announced inauguration of its wholly owned subsidiary EFC's new Serviced Office Center / Co-Working Space under the brand name 'Sprint' with 995 number of seats spread across 55,431 square feet of area in the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat also known as Manchester City of India.
