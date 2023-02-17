Max Estates enters into joint development agreement for residential project in Gurugram

Max Ventures & Industries' (MaxVIL) real estate arm, Max Estates, has entered the Residential Real Estate market in Gurugram through a joint development agreement, with development potential of ~2.4 mn. sq. ft. and gross development value in excess of Rs 3,200 crore.

The land parcel admeasures ~11.8 acres and is located in Sector 36A, Gurugram, with direct access from the Dwarka Expressway. The 150m-wide Dwarka expressway connects Gurugram to Delhi and in the last 5 years, both sides of this expressway have witnessed rapid growth in terms of residential and commercial development. The site is also strategically located at the confluence of the expressway, Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and planned Metro Corridor, by virtue of which, this site has excellent connectivity to central and secondary business districts of Gurugram such as Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Furthermore, the site is located in proximity to the Global City plan proposed by Haryana Government, envisioned as a futuristic Central Business District of Delhi-NCR.

