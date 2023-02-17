Pubjab National Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings

-
Pubjab National Bank has received affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Long term / short term issuer rating - IND AAA/ Stable / IND A1+ AT1 bonds - IND AAA+/ Stable Fixed deposits - IND AAA/ Stable Certificate of deposits (CDs) - IND A1+ Basel III Tier 2 bonds - IND AAA/ Stable AT1 bonds - IND AA+/ Stable Senior Infrastructure bonds - IND AAA/ Stable
