Pubjab National Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings

Pubjab National Bank has received affirmation in credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:

Long term / short term issuer rating - IND AAA/ Stable / IND A1+ AT1 bonds - IND AAA+/ Stable Fixed deposits - IND AAA/ Stable Certificate of deposits (CDs) - IND A1+ Basel III Tier 2 bonds - IND AAA/ Stable AT1 bonds - IND AA+/ Stable Senior Infrastructure bonds - IND AAA/ Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)