K E C International wins orders worth Rs 3023 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 3,023 crores across its various businesses:

Civil: The business has secured orders for executing infra works in the Water Pipeline and Commercial building segments in India.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Americas.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)