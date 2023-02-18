K E C International wins orders worth Rs 3023 cr

-
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 3,023 crores across its various businesses:
Civil: The business has secured orders for executing infra works in the Water Pipeline and Commercial building segments in India.
Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Americas.
Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.
