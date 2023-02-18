JUST IN
K E C International wins orders worth Rs 3023 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 3,023 crores across its various businesses:

Civil: The business has secured orders for executing infra works in the Water Pipeline and Commercial building segments in India.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in Americas.

Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 09:58 IST

