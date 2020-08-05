Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 3.61%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.9%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 9.9% over last one month compared to 9% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.12% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose 3.61% today to trade at Rs 213.6. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.9% to quote at 8108.42. The index is up 9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 3.33% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 3.11% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 11.05 % over last one year compared to the 2.74% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 9.9% over last one month compared to 9% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23278 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 225 on 29 Oct 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 122 on 13 Mar 2020.

