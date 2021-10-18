Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 15.71%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.13%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 19.96% over last one month compared to 7.19% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.75% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 15.71% today to trade at Rs 401.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2.13% to quote at 21950.24. The index is up 7.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 5.98% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 3.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 167.51 % over last one year compared to the 54.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 19.96% over last one month compared to 7.19% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 401.45 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 200.4 on 02 Nov 2020.

