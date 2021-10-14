HDFC Bank hits record high ahead of Q2 earnings

HDFC Bank rose 2.88% to Rs 1,686.55, extending gains for second day.

The stock has added 3.49% in two sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 1,629.60 recorded on 12 October 2021.

The scrip advanced 3.03% to hit record high of Rs 1,688.75 on the trade today.

The board of HDFC Bank will meet on Saturday, 16 October 2021, to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ending 30 September 2021.

The private lender's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,98,500 crore as of 30 September 2021, rising around 15.4% over Rs 10,38,300 crore as of 30 September 2020. On a sequential basis, advances grew by 4.4% from Rs 11,47,700 crore posted on 30 June 2021.

During the quarter ended 30 September 2021, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 7,132 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 14,06,000 crore as of 30 September 2021, recording a growth of around 14.4% over Rs 12,29,300 crore as of 30 September 2020 and a growth of around 4.5% over Rs 13,45,800 crore as of 30 June 2021.

HDFC Bank's CASA (Current Account - Savings Account) deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 6,58,000 crore as of 30 September 2021, registering a growth of around 28.6% over Rs 5,11,500 crore as of 30 September 2020 and growth of 7.6% over Rs 6,11,800 crore as of 30 June 2021.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 47% as of 30 September 2021 as compared to 41.6% as of 30 September 2020 and 45.5% as of 31 June 2021.

The private sector bank reported 16.08% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 7,729.64 crore on 6.73% increase in total income to Rs 36,771.47 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private banks. As of 30 June 2021, the bank's distribution network was at 5,653 branches and 16,291 ATMs /cash deposit & withdrawal machines (CDMs) across 2,917 cities /towns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)