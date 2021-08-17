TCI Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gufic BioSciences Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd and Compucom Software Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2021.

Gufic BioSciences Ltd, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Mehai Technology Ltd and Compucom Software Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 August 2021.

TCI Finance Ltd tumbled 16.53% to Rs 5 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2234 shares in the past one month.

Gufic BioSciences Ltd lost 11.80% to Rs 191.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93323 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75088 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 95.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15114 shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd corrected 9.53% to Rs 43.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4296 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd fell 7.09% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59490 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)