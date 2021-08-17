Volumes spurt at MAS Financial Services Ltd counter

MAS Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22767 shares

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Vedanta Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 August 2021.

MAS Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 4.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22767 shares. The stock rose 3.19% to Rs.752.90. Volumes stood at 63298 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 143.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.58 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.22% to Rs.180.15. Volumes stood at 5.84 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Elxsi Ltd registered volume of 8.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.36% to Rs.4,727.95. Volumes stood at 2.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd recorded volume of 55.63 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.60 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.50% to Rs.4,757.95. Volumes stood at 37.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd clocked volume of 615.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 154.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.25% to Rs.308.75. Volumes stood at 246.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)