Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 August 2021.

Vedanta Ltd lost 9.88% to Rs 303.2 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd tumbled 6.14% to Rs 336.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6782 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16001 shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd crashed 5.04% to Rs 94.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd corrected 5.03% to Rs 5.67. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 617.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1470.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd plummeted 4.82% to Rs 577.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32223 shares in the past one month.

