Steel Strips Wheel hits the roof as board mulls stock split

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,665.15 after the company said that its board will consider stock split on Friday, 3 September 2021.

The company's net profit increased 14.7% to Rs 51.08 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 44.55 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from operations, however, declined 3.1% to Rs 678.12 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 699.87 crore in Q4 FY21.

SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.

