Hitachi Energy wins 160 cr order from MP Power Transmission Package-II

Hitachi Energy India has won an order worth about Rs 160 crore from MP Power Transmission Package-II, a project-specific business to strengthen the transmission system in the rural area of Madhya Pradesh to increase capacity and improve reliability of the power infrastructure in the region.
The order was booked in the January to March quarter.
The order for nine grid connections will strengthen a power transmission network spanning more than 1,000 kilometers of overhead lines across nine rural districts of Madhya Pradesh. The state has increased its momentum to reach a target of 12 GW of renewable energy generation capacity by 2025 - through utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid installations as well as rooftop solar.
