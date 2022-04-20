Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders launches sixth Scorpene Submarine 'Vagsheer'

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders launched the sixth Scorpene Submarine 'Vagsheer' of Project-75 today.

Post launch, the Submarine will undergo a very comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully combat worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.

Four Submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj and Vela have been commissioned into the Indian Navy. The Fifth Submarine Vagir is under Sea trials phase, whilst sixth and last Submarine will also undergo Sea trials after launching.

