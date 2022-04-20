WardWizard Innovations & Mobility update on rights issue

WardWizard Innovations & Mobility has got full subscription for its Right Issue of Rs.23,24,82,423 comprising of 56,70,303 Rights Issue Shares , where promoters of the company did not participate.

The company has plans to utilize the right issue proceeds for working capital requirement & other corporate general business purposes.

The Rights Issue opened for subscription on 7 February 2022 and closed on 08 March 2022.

