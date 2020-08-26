JUST IN
HKG climbs on fixing record date for stock split

HKG jumped 3.14% to Rs 138 after the company set 4 September 2020 as the record date 5-for-1 stock split.

The company will split face value of each share from of Rs 10 each to Rs 2 each.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.239. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 101.37 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 49.20.

HKG is involved in commercial trading and distribution.

Wed, August 26 2020. 13:27 IST

