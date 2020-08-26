Balkrishna Industries Ltd in demand

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1403.95, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% gain in NIFTY and a 13.22% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1403.95, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 11494.35. The Sensex is at 38886.22, up 0.11%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has added around 12.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7983.6, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1404, up 1.98% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 87.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.5% gain in NIFTY and a 13.22% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 29.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)