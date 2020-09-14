HMT standalone net profit rises 0.86% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.85% to Rs 1.70 croreNet profit of HMT rose 0.86% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.85% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.702.57 -34 OPM %-320.00-163.81 -PBDT4.013.58 12 PBT3.533.50 1 NP3.533.50 1
