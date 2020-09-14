Trans Freight Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit rises 317.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Solid Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Maha: Container truck carrying migrants to Rajasthan stopped
Two containers carrying 300 workers from Rajasthan back home
Rail freight tariff won't be levied on EXIM empty containers till April 30: CONCOR
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Trans Freight Containers reported to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU