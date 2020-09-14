Aplab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.22% to Rs 7.03 croreNet Loss of Aplab reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.22% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.0311.38 -38 OPM %11.52-7.21 -PBDT-0.66-2.40 73 PBT-0.77-2.64 71 NP-0.77-2.64 71
