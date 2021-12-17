Home First enters into co-lending partnership with Union Bank

Home First Finance Company India and Union Bank of India have entered into a co-lending partnership to offer home loans to customers at competitive interest rates.

Under the partnership, Home First will originate loans as per the agreed credit policy of Union Bank of India in line with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India's co-lending model.

Home First will retain minimum 20% of the loan in its book while 80% will be on the Bank's book. Home First will act as a servicing agent for the loan accounts sourced under this partnership throughout the life cycle of the loan.

