Rites signs MoU with BEML

For collaboration on metro coaches and rolling stockRites signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BEML to explore and jointly bid for opportunities in the fields of Metro systems and export of rolling stock.
As part of the MoU, RITES will provide expertise in design, engineering, marketing and any other support that may be required for tapping domestic and overseas opportunities while BEML will be responsible for manufacturing of customised metro coaches and rolling stock.
The MoU will allow both companies to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level. It would enable BEML and RITES to jointly bid and provide the entire spectrum of services from design, manufacture to operations & maintenance for the existing and upcoming Metro systems as well as export of rolling stock and related services.
The collaboration will not only create a platform to enable exploration of business opportunities around the globe, but also facilitate knowledge sharing to strengthen respective organisations' operations.
