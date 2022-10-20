Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 189.00 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 20.95% to Rs 54.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 189.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.189.00143.7275.4379.7771.4158.2369.1756.3254.2744.87

