Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 189.00 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 20.95% to Rs 54.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 189.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales189.00143.72 32 OPM %75.4379.77 -PBDT71.4158.23 23 PBT69.1756.32 23 NP54.2744.87 21

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:15 IST

