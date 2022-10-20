JK Agri Genetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.77 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 243.96% to Rs 15.65 crore

Net Loss of JK Agri Genetics reported to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 243.96% to Rs 15.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.654.55-127.54-433.41-21.00-20.51-21.75-21.34-15.77-15.26

