eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 55.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.29% to Rs 58.49 croreNet profit of eMudhra rose 55.81% to Rs 16.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 58.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales58.4949.03 19 OPM %37.1934.12 -PBDT22.6815.91 43 PBT18.7112.43 51 NP16.6410.68 56
