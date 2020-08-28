JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

NxtDigital allots 34.95 lakh equity shares

NMDC spurts after board approves demerger plan
Business Standard

Dr Reddys Laboratories addresses USFDA concern for three sites

Capital Market 

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that with regard to the receipt of Warning Letter from US FDA for three of its sites (API manufacturing facilities at Srikakulum, Andhra Pradesh and Miryalguda, Telengana, and Oncology formulation manufacturing facility at Duvadda, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh); the company has now been informed by US FDA that based on its evaluation, the company has addressed the violations and deviations contained in the said Warning Letter.

With this the said Warning Letter has been closed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 12:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU