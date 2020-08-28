Maruti Suzuki India launches car subscription services in Hyderabad and Pune

Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe as a pilot project in select Indian cities - Hyderabad and Pune.

Subscribe programme offers solutions for everyone who is seeking to experience the benefits of owning a car without purchasing it. Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 17,600/- for Swift Lxi in Pune and Rs 18,350/- in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment.

Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option.

With features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24*7 roadside support and no resale risk, the all-inclusive subscription service will be a delight to customers. Myles will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)