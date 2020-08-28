JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra & Mahindra launches Marazzo with BSVI technology

Steel Strip jumps on bagging new export orders
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India launches car subscription services in Hyderabad and Pune

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki has tied up with Myles Automotive Technologies to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe as a pilot project in select Indian cities - Hyderabad and Pune.

Subscribe programme offers solutions for everyone who is seeking to experience the benefits of owning a car without purchasing it. Customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA for a period of 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42 and 48 months.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting Rs 17,600/- for Swift Lxi in Pune and Rs 18,350/- in Hyderabad (including taxes) with no down payment.

Once the subscription tenure is over, the customer can also avail buyback option.

With features such as zero-down payment, complete car maintenance, insurance, 24*7 roadside support and no resale risk, the all-inclusive subscription service will be a delight to customers. Myles will take care of the vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage and road side assistance through Maruti Suzuki's dealer channel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 10:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU