NxtDigital allots 34.95 lakh equity shares

Under scheme of arrangement

NxtDigital has allotted 34,95,655 new equity shares of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to scheme of arrangement between the company and IndusInd Media & Communications. With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company will increase from 2,05,55,503 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to 2,40,51,158 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 12:16 IST

