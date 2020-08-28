Mahindra & Mahindra launches Marazzo with BSVI technology

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BSVI technology on 27 August 2020.

Marazzo, India's safest MPV, will now be available with a BSVI-compliant powertrain at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh.

Equally significant is a new variant line-up that offers more value to the customer while simplifying choice. The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4+ and M6+.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)