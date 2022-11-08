JUST IN
Honda India Power Products standalone net profit rises 166.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.69% to Rs 394.08 crore

Net profit of Honda India Power Products rose 166.79% to Rs 42.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.69% to Rs 394.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales394.08230.87 71 OPM %14.308.68 -PBDT61.8525.88 139 PBT56.8621.23 168 NP42.4215.90 167

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:40 IST

