Atul consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 1487.27 croreNet profit of Atul rose 2.92% to Rs 150.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 1487.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1249.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1487.271249.96 19 OPM %14.8117.49 -PBDT251.53239.63 5 PBT202.46195.65 3 NP150.91146.63 3
