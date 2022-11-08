Atul consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 1487.27 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 2.92% to Rs 150.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 1487.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1249.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1487.271249.9614.8117.49251.53239.63202.46195.65150.91146.63

