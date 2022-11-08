JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Century Enka standalone net profit declines 38.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Atul consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.99% to Rs 1487.27 crore

Net profit of Atul rose 2.92% to Rs 150.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 146.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.99% to Rs 1487.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1249.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1487.271249.96 19 OPM %14.8117.49 -PBDT251.53239.63 5 PBT202.46195.65 3 NP150.91146.63 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU