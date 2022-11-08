Bharat Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 338.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.21% to Rs 114820.44 crore

Net loss of Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 338.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3200.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.21% to Rs 114820.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76438.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.114820.4476438.871.236.501320.785489.25-239.994139.77-338.493200.90

