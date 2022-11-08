Century Enka standalone net profit declines 38.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 563.39 croreNet profit of Century Enka declined 38.00% to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 563.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 538.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales563.39538.64 5 OPM %6.7110.96 -PBDT42.1865.49 -36 PBT32.7755.48 -41 NP25.6641.39 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU