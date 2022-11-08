Century Enka standalone net profit declines 38.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 563.39 crore

Net profit of Century Enka declined 38.00% to Rs 25.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 41.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 563.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 538.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.563.39538.646.7110.9642.1865.4932.7755.4825.6641.39

