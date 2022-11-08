Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 86.01% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 7143.17 croreNet profit of Ambuja Cements declined 86.01% to Rs 93.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 665.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 7143.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6647.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7143.176647.13 7 OPM %4.6821.31 -PBDT400.701477.59 -73 PBT70.031201.23 -94 NP93.18665.81 -86
