JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Century Enka standalone net profit declines 38.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Zydus receives USFDA final approval for Bisoprolol Fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets
Business Standard

Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 86.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 7143.17 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements declined 86.01% to Rs 93.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 665.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 7143.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6647.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7143.176647.13 7 OPM %4.6821.31 -PBDT400.701477.59 -73 PBT70.031201.23 -94 NP93.18665.81 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 12:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU