Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 44.12% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 810.27 croreNet profit of Honeywell Automation India rose 44.12% to Rs 84.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 810.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 639.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.69% to Rs 358.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 3174.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2689.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales810.27639.76 27 3174.742689.98 18 OPM %15.3612.54 -15.8613.52 - PBDT135.9992.44 47 570.78396.43 44 PBT131.7088.19 49 554.89381.23 46 NP84.1258.37 44 358.84249.73 44
