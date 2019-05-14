Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 44.12% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 810.27 crore

Net profit of rose 44.12% to Rs 84.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 810.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 639.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.69% to Rs 358.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.02% to Rs 3174.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2689.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

810.27639.763174.742689.9815.3612.5415.8613.52135.9992.44570.78396.43131.7088.19554.89381.2384.1258.37358.84249.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)